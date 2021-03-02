PSU students win gold, silver ADDY awards

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

It was another great year for students in the departments of Graphics and Imaging Technologies and Communications at Pittsburg State: they earned a cumulative 33 awards in the annual American Advertising Awards competition, or “ADDYs.”

Of the 45 PSU students who entered, 14 won silver and 19 won gold. One PSU student, Jalen Dostal, won a Best of Show, and a group comprised of Quintin Ausemus, Megan Ecord, and Abigail Mitchell won a Judge’s Award, as did Ronald Tan.

Winning entries included projects in packaging, direct marketing, photography, campaigns, brand identity, logo design, outdoor advertising, app development, website design, animation or special effects, and other categories.

GIT Interim Chair Doug Younger said in a press release that the event is an opportunity to recognize and reward creative excellence in the art of advertising.

“It’s the industry’s largest and most respected competition, and it opens doors for students through internship and employment leads,” he said. “I’d also like to thank our faculty, who invest time and pool financial resources to contribute toward student entries.”