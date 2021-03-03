Authorities investigate suspicious device near PSU campus

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Authorities were investigating a suspicious device Wednesday afternoon near the Pittsburg State University campus, the Pittsburg Police Department said in a press release.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., the department was notified by the PSU Police Department that a suspicious device had been found at a location in the 1500 block of Joplin St., adjacent to the university campus.

Once officers had arrived at the scene and located the device, the Kansas State Highway Patrol’s Hazardous Device Unit was contacted and was responding to assist with the investigation when the PPD issued its press release Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

This article will be updated with additional information if it becomes available.