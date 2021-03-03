PSU announces commencement plans

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

Pittsburg State University has announced commencement plans for spring that will, like Fall Commencement, look different than pre-pandemic ceremonies.

In the past, Spring Commencement has been held in four ceremonies — one for each of the university’s four colleges. This year, PSU will hold eight in two days to comply with COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

Another change: the ceremonies will be before finals week rather than after because of conflicts that impacted parking, hotel accommodations, campus police capacity, and livestream equipment and staffing.

The ceremonies are scheduled as follows:

Friday, April 30, 2021

3:30 p.m. - College of Technology (Automotive Technology and School of Construction)

5:00 p.m. - College of Technology (Engineering Technology, Graphics & Imaging Technologies, and Technology & Workforce Learning)

6:30 p.m. - College of Arts & Sciences (Communication, English & Modern Languages and Literatures, Family & Consumer Sciences, and History, Philosophy, and Social Sciences)

8:00 p.m. - College of Arts & Sciences (Art, Biology, Chemistry, General Studies, Integrated Studies, Math, Music, and Physics)

Saturday, May 1, 2021

9:00 a.m. College of Education (Health, Human Performance, & Recreation, Psychology & Counseling, and Teaching & Leadership undergraduate candidates)

10:30 a.m. - College of Education (Teaching & Leadership graduate degree candidates)

12:00 p.m. - College of Business (all undergraduate candidates)

1:30 p.m. - College of Business (all graduate degree candidates)

All ceremonies will start in the Robert W. Plaster Center and then proceed to the Garfield Weede Building. Graduates and their guests will remain together as a group throughout, except when the graduate crosses the stage.

PSU also will hold a pinning and graduation event in the afternoon on Friday, May 7, for graduates in the Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing.

Last fall, the university announced that spring break, originally scheduled for the week of March 22, was moved to the end of the spring semester. Dead week will be the week of April 26, finals week will be the week of May 3, and the semester will conclude on May 7.

For the most current information about commencement and future announcements, visit https://www.pittstate.edu/registrar/commencement.html