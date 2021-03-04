CHC/SEK welcomes new internal medicine-pediatrics physician

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas has announced that it is welcoming a new physician, Dr. Casey Hudson, DO, board certified in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. She started seeing patients on Feb. 22 in Pittsburg.

Originally from Evanston, Illinois, Dr. Hudson has lived in every time zone in the United States and even New Zealand for a brief period of time. Now she’s in Southeast Kansas.

Prior to studying medicine, Dr. Hudson was a high school teacher who worked with students who often lacked services outside of school, and many of whom had learning disabilities.

“I wanted to learn more about how each of these diagnoses impacted my students, learn about individualizing medicine and education, and work on reducing disparities even beyond the classroom,” she said. “So, I went back to school to get all of my medical prerequisites, and eventually (12 years later), graduated from residency.”

She received a degree in Osteopathic Medicine at the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glendale, Arizona and completed her residency in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Dr. Hudson’s passion for education began as a high school educator and continued when becoming a physician with her dedication to education of physician resident programs. She successfully completed a Master Teachers Program at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Additionally, she focused on literacy across patients during her medical training, helping to lead and organize the Reach Out and Read program for the Internal Medicine – Pediatrics Residency. Dr. Hudson is excited to continue to share her talents and share her passion for teaching with the family practice residency program.

In practice, Dr. Hudson is passionate about engaging patients in the ownership of their own health, advocating for creating healthy, balanced lifestyles.

“I am looking forward to working in a supportive environment that is overflowing with resources for patients and continues to work to close health care gaps and reduce disparities within the community,” Dr. Hudson said.

Dr. Hudson’s scope of practice is impressive including all facets of internal medicine, pediatrics, family practice, OMT, women’s health, dysfunctional uterine bleeding, hormone therapy, anxiety, depression, gender dysphoria, diabetes, and birth control. She has special interest and knowledge in multiple areas too numerous to list.