BREAKING NEWS: Crawford County Commission rescinds COVID-19 health order

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crawford County Commission unanimously voted to rescind the county’s Public Health Order #3 Friday morning, after Public Health Officer Tim Stebbins and other community health officials recommended the action.

The vote comes after weeks of declining new positive COVID-19 cases throughout the county — as of Friday morning the county only has had 18 new cases this week — and as vaccine distribution picks up steam. Stebbins stressed that the health community did not make the recommendation lightly, and they only made it because they felt it was best for the community.

“I think we are approaching a time where a restrictive approach is not needed,” Stebbins said. “As we are trying to restrict out community, we wanted to do that for the right reasons, and we have to have the evidence to back that up, and we don’t with our current numbers, and that’s a good thing.”

However, Stebbins did recommend that the mask mandate stay in place until after the start of phase four of vaccinations.

The order, which has been in place since September, placed restrictive measures on restaurants’ capacities, businesses’ operations and public gatherings. With the rescinding of this order, restaurants, businesses and events may now operate at full capacity again, nearly one year after COVID-19 began wreaking havoc on the county.

