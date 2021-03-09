Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports
- The commission approved the Crawford County Health Department’s Aid to Local grant requests, which totaled $809,653.23. The Aid to Local grants are administered through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and they help local communities combat problems ranging from immunizations to smoking to teen pregnancy.
- Deputy Health Officer Teddi Van Kam told the commission that the health department has moved its vaccination paperwork online to speed up the process at COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Additionally, Van Kam announced that the county will be holding vaccine clinics this week, which will mostly be on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone that is 65 and older or qualifies for the vaccine on Phase 2 of Kansas’ vaccine distribution plan.
- The commission approved the purchase of a fit test machine for Crawford County Fire District 4. The machine will allow the Fire District to conduct its annual mandatory fit tests of all firefighters in Crawford County and will be shared with other fire departments including Pittsburg Fire.
- Commissioner Bruce Blair announced that he had met with people from Jayhawk Wind about the changes to the project and more updates will be coming soon.
- The commission had a 15-minute executive session to discuss cybersecurity under the provision that the matters being discussed pertain to security and if they were to be discussed in an open session, security could be compromised. County Counselor Jim Emerson said that this executive session provision is rarely used but, in this case, he felt it was appropriate.