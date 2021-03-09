Injury accident at Cherokee County line

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

CHEROKEE, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol reported an injury accident at the intersection of K-7 and US-400 highways last Friday after a driver allegedly attempted a left turn without yielding to oncoming traffic.

Beverly T. Morris, 29, of Columbus, was driving northbound on K-7 in a 2014 Hyundai Accent when she attempted a left turn at the intersection, according to the KHP, and failed to yield to a 2015 Chevy Silverado driven by Adrian K. Wiles, 79, of Columbus, which was traveling southbound on K-7.

Morris was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Wiles was apparently uninjured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.