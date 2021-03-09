USD 250 names PCMS assistant principal

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Community Schools Board of Education voted Monday to approve Adam C. Hull as Pittsburg Community Middle School’s new assistant principal. Hull is currently a math teacher at PCMS.

Hull will assume his new duties effective August 2021. Last month, the school board approved the promotion of Assistant Principal Laura Earl to the position of principal beginning in July, and the school district announced it was searching for a new assistant principal.

“We are excited to add Mr. Hull to our administrative staff,” Earl said in a press release. “His knowledge, skills, and personal qualities will help keep the middle school moving in a positive direction. Adam has been a teacher and coach at PCMS for the past nine years. During that time, he has built strong relationships with our students, staff, and the community.”

A graduate of Pittsburg State University, Hull received his Bachelor of Science in Education in May 2005 and a Master of Science in Educational Leadership in May of 2019. Hull brings over sixteen years of teaching experience in area districts USD #250, Cherokee USD #247, and Butler R-V, as well as numerous leadership roles in his time in education.

Hull was selected from a field of 21 applicants, which was narrowed down to four candidates. A teacher staff panel and administrative panel interviewed the candidates, as well as touring the building with one of our teacher leaders. From the four final candidates, Hull was selected for the position.