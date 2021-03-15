Pittsburg police arrest man for aggravated assault and drug possession

Staff Reports

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg Police officers were dispatched to the 700 Block of East Quincy late Sunday night after 30-year-old Keith Brown allegedly pulled a knife on his family during a dispute, according to a press release from the Pittsburg Police Department.

According to the release, while responding to the area, officers were told that Brown had fled from the back of his house. Reportedly, officers were able to establish a perimeter and begin searching the 800 block of East Jackson Street, where the suspect had fled to according to the release, on foot.

“Shortly after beginning their search, the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Keith A. Brown of Pittsburg was located in some brush,” the release from the police department said. “He was taken into custody without incident.”

After arresting Brown, according to the release, the police searched him and allegedly found over half a pound of marijuana packaged for distribution, methamphetamine also packaged for distribution and related “paraphernalia” including a digital scale.

“Mr. Brown also had over $3,000 in his possession, which was seized along with the drugs,” the release said. “Mr. Brown also had in his possession a knife, which upon further investigation, was the one involved in the assault on his family members.”

The release states that Brown was arrested for felony distribution of controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“He was transported to jail at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for booking,” the release said. “Mr. Brown is currently being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond.”

The investigation is still on going at this time, Pittsburg PD said. Anyone with information related to the incident or other crimes is encouraged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700 or at their automatic tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.