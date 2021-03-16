Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports
news@morningsun.net
- Commissioner Jeremy Johnson called out U.S. Senator Rodger Marshall (R-Kansas) during a discussion of the American Rescue Plan that was passed by the US Congress last week. Marshall had sent the commissioners a letter outlining the how the stimulus package would impact and benefit Crawford County to which Johnson said, “Well it was nice of Mr. Marshall to send information about it after he decided not to vote for it, that’s beneficial for us I suppose.”
- The commission approved the renewal of the county’s cyber insurance after the commission posed multiple questions about unspecified fees and increases on the policy.
- The commission approved the appointment of Shelby Cannon to the Crawford County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau 2021 Advisory Board.
- The commission approved a motion to close the county courthouse and cancel the county commission's meeting on Good Friday, April 2.
- The commission approved an agreement between Kansas Secretary of Transportation and the county that would continue a High Risk Rural Roads project that would focus on adding shoulders along the four miles between Kansas Highway 126 and US Highway 160.