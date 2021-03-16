Five things to know from this week’s Frontenac City Council meeting
Staff Reports
news@morningsun.net
- The council approved the use of the Frontenac Senior Citizen Center for the Frontenac High School prom on April 24. FHS Counselor and Junior Class Sponsor Jennifer Niederklein said the Crawford County Health Department had approved their mitigation strategy, and that the Senior Citizen Center would only be used for the dancer portion of the event. She said the promenade and the dinner would be held at the high school.
- The council approved the reopening of the city pool for the 2021 season. However, City Administrator John Zafuta pointed out that their current mitigation strategy — which includes staff in masks and frequent sanitation — could change as the CDC has not released updated guidance on pools since late 2020.
- The council approved a motion to give City Administrator John Zafuta the authority to send the residents of 4021 Mount Carmel Rd., a letter requesting they clean up their property; citing that it is an “environmental nuisance.”
- After a 15-minute executive session to discuss water consulting services, the council moved to give Zafuta the authority to hire a water consulting firm.
- The council approved Appropriations Ordinance #1787, which among other things, highlighted the over $60,000 the city spent on the US 69 Highway Project.