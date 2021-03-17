PSU offers new degree option for those with industry experience

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Individuals who want to move from working in industry to teaching in their career field at a high school or community college, or who already are teaching and need to meet state certification requirements, will have an option to do so starting this fall: a new online degree option offered by Pittsburg State University through the Kansas Center for Career & Technical Education.

A student may earn the Associate of Applied Science in Career & Technical Education degree with 60 credit hours in 18 to 24 months; because it’s online, it can be earned while a student continues to work.

“Most of the individuals who would be pursuing this degree are currently teaching full time in a CTE program/pathway at a technology center, high school, or community college and are focused on certification requirements or academic credential,” said Morgan Prather, marketing and resource manager at the KCCTE. “This degree will first help them meet those requirements, and then seamlessly move on to earn their bachelor’s degree.”

CTE administrators and instructors from Kansas and surrounding states have been requesting such a degree.

“Most come from business and industry and have a great deal of work experience, but not an academic credential,” Prather said. “The demand for such teachers is growing nationwide, and Pitt State has a robust CTE teacher education program that can serve them."

For more information about the degree or to enroll, visit https://kccte.pittstate.edu/ or call 620-235-4637.