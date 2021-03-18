Girard driver killed in collision with semi

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

GIRARD, Kan. — An early morning crash claimed the life of a Girard man Thursday, after he failed to yield to a semi that was traveling south on Highway K-7 about a mile north of the intersection with K-47, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A 2002 Ford F150 driven by Gregory A. Puffinbarger, 57, of Girard, was traveling westbound on E. 630th Ave. approaching K-7 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, when Puffinbarger stopped at the stop sign at the intersection but then proceeded to begin crossing without yielding to the southbound semi, according to the KHP.

Puffinbarger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the KHP, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin were notified by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the semi, Michael J. Brogoto, 60, of Independence, Missouri, was apparently uninjured. Brogoto was wearing his seatbelt, according to the KHP.