SEK Humane Society to allow return of volunteer dog walkers

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Southeast Kansas Humane Society announced Thursday that due to declining cases of COVID-19, it is allowing the return of volunteer dog walkers.

Volunteers can sign up to walk dogs on either Wednesdays, Saturdays, or Sundays for a one-hour time slot between 1 and 3 p.m.

Volunteers must call the shelter at 620-232-1840 to sign up for a time slot. Only 2 to 3 volunteers will be allowed per time slot for safety and health procedures. Masks are required to be worn on the property.

The SEK Humane Society is a no-kill, non-profit 501(c)3 organization that rescues homeless and endangered pets. It is located at 485 E. 560th Ave., Pittsburg. Visit thesekhumanesociety.com for more information.