Five things to know from Friday's Crawford County Commission meeting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

1. County health officials gave the commission a COVID-19 update, with Public Health Officer Tim Stebbins saying that the situation is improving due to vaccination efforts.

2. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested two 15-minute executive sessions, one to discuss the county’s information technology department with IT Director Brandon Spaur, and one to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to the county’s landfill agreement. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson also requested a 15-minute executive session with County Public Information Officer Samantha Garrett to discuss county communications and Commissioner Bruce Blair requested a 10-minute executive session to discuss the road and bridge department.

3. Johnson and County Clerk Don Pyle discussed a recent webinar they watched about the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Commissioner Bruce Blair brought up the topic of preparations for tornado season.

Pyle brought up the topic of a bill under consideration by the Kansas Legislature that would create new restrictions and regulations for wind energy projects.