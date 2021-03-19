Little Balkans Days set for Labor Day Weekend

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — After canceling the Little Balkans Days Festival in 2020, the Festival Committee has announced the event will return in 2021.

The board for the Pittsburg, Kansas event is asking for the community’s help in determining what activities to continue, as well as what to bring back from previous years. They are also asking for ideas for new activities. A post has been pinned to the top of their Facebook page: Facebook.com/LittleBalkansDays/.

The Festival Committee is working diligently and will begin announcing activities, events and the entertainment lineup in the weeks to come.

Funds donated in 2020 by sponsors and donors will roll over to the 2021 event. The board will also work with the Crawford County Health Department to create a mitigation plan due to the COVID pandemic.

To help vendors who have been unable to sell their goods at festivals for the past year, fees will be reduced for the 2021 Little Balkans Days Festival. Artisan, craft, antique, and food vendors can get details and register at LittleBalkansFestival.com/vendors/