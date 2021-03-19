PSU, city, chamber, CVB plan ‘Pittcation’

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Spring break is next week and the region is ready to celebrate. The City of Pittsburg is partnering with the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Pittsburg State University, and the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau to throw a week-long offering of events that are free for those with a valid student, faculty, or staff ID.

Due to COVID-19, Pittsburg State University postponed their spring break to the last week of the semester, leaving students and employees without the traditional spring break. Knowing the need for a mid-semester break, the city reached out to local partners to create opportunities for a break to be provided in a new way.

Area businesses will be offering special discounts as well as events from March 20 to March 28. More information can be found as the Pittcation Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pittcation.

Events planned for “Pittcation” include the following:

Bike Check & Guided Ride

Saturday, March 20, 9:30 am

Pittsburg Fire Station #1, 911 W 4th St

Pickleball with Parks & Rec + PSU Career Services

Monday, March 22, 3:30 pm

Schlanger Park, 725 E 6th St, Pittsburg

Yoga in the Park with Mona Jurshak

Tuesday, March 23, 9:00 am

Lincoln Park Band Dome, 813 Memorial Dr, Pittsburg

Bike Ride featuring Pittsburg Trails

Tuesday, March 23, 4:00 pm

Trail Head Park/Watco Trail, 11th & Broadway St, Downtown Pittsburg

Zumba on Broadway

Wednesday, March 24, 10:00 am

Immigrant Park, 106 2nd St, Pittsburg

Bird Night Downtown

Wednesday, March 24, 4:00 pm

Downtown Pittsburg

Yoga in the Park with Mona Jurshak

Thursday, March 25, 9:00 am

Lincoln Park Band Dome, 813 Memorial Dr, Pittsburg

Disc Golf at Schlanger Park

Thursday, March 25, 3:30 pm

Schlanger Park Disc Golf Course, 725 E 6th St, Pittsburg

A Walk in Wilderness Park

Friday, March 26, 4:00 pm

Wilderness Park, 907 W McKay St, Frontenac, KS

Visit Big Brutus (FREE with PSU ID)

Sunday, March 28, 9:00 am

Big Brutus, 6509 NW 60th St, West Mineral, KS