Parsons man injured in rural Crawford County crash

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — A Parsons man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash last Thursday in rural western Crawford County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Dylan C. Smith, 27, of Parsons, was traveling east on Highway K-126 around 6 p.m. Thursday when the 2010 Chevrolet HHR he was driving drifted off the right side of the road around the area of the intersection with South 100th Street. Smith overcorrected, according to the KHP, and the vehicle went across all lanes of traffic before entering the north ditch and overturning.

Although Smith was wearing his seatbelt, he sustained suspected serious injuries, according to the KHP, and was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg for treatment.