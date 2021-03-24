Five things to know from this week’s Pittsburg City Commission meeting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

1. Mayor Chuck Munsell commended firefighters for their response to last week’s fire at the Smith Clinic apartments and expressed his sorrow for the displaced residents. Commissioner Dawn McNay also thanked the police department for its assistance to the firefighters and City Manager Daron Hall thanked organizations including the Salvation Army and private businesses that provided assistance to Smith Clinic residents after the fire.

2. The commission approved an amendment to its agreement with Northgate Associates, LLC, HOK-Northgate, LLC, and GM-Northgate, LLC to revise the project schedule for planned improvements to the Northgate shopping center on North Broadway that were approved in 2019 but delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. The commission approved partial mortgage releases for three lots in the Silverback Landing housing development, which Economic Development Director Blake Benson said is routine business for the city but also good news because the lots are selling.

4. The commissioners approved a request by Ken Brock to sub-lease a hangar he owns at Atkinson Municipal Airport.

5. The commission approved a $5.13 million loan agreement for the financing of a wastewater treatment project through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Kansas Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund.