Local group plans ‘Solidarity Sunday’ event

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Progressive Lateral Aid Network (PLAN) for Pittsburg, a local community organization, has announced an event, “Solidarity Sunday,” set for Sunday, March 28 at Lincoln Park.

“The purpose of this event is to provide immediate assistance to people in need by serving hot meals and hosting a free store in a family-friendly, community environment,” the group said in a press release Wednesday.

The event will feature special guest speakers from the community and from Pittsburg State University as well as live music performed by local artists at the J.J. Richards Band Dome, 813 Memorial Drive. Live performances will include Beneath Totality, One Fret High, Friendly Fire and Home Time Jam.

Solidarity Sunday is scheduled for 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Park. Local businesses and organizations interested in supporting The PLAN for Pittsburg’s efforts are encouraged to email theplanforpittsburg@gmail.com, or call Shane Adcock at 719-368-9223.