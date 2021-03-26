CHC/SEK names Sam Hayes VP of facilities

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Community health Center of Southeast Kansas has announced that Facility Director Sam Hayes will be joining the CHC/SEK leadership team as vice president of facilities.

As vice president of facilities, Hayes will continue to provide administrative oversight for maintenance and housekeeping functions, as well as materials management and purchasing. He will continue in his role as construction manager for CHC/SEK’s major clinic renovation planned in Fort Scott, as well as construction of the $6 million John Parolo Health Education Building on the CHC/SEK Pittsburg campus.

“As a resourceful, hardworking director, Sam has repeatedly demonstrated his incredible stewardship, commitment to quality and the drive to always exceed expectations,” CHC/SEK President and CEO Krista Postai said in a press release. “As CHC/SEK continues to evolve, Sam has literally laid the foundation for our future.”