Daron Hall among ‘50 Kansans You Should Know'

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall has been named one of “50 Kansans You Should Know” by Ingram’s Magazine, a leading business publication in Missouri and Kansas. Hall was chosen to be featured in Ingram’s 2021 March edition alongside dozens of notable professionals from all over Kansas.

A Topeka, Kansas native, Hall earned an undergraduate degree at Washburn University before completing a master’s in public administration at Texas A&M. He worked as budget and management analyst, capital improvements manager, and IT project manager at the City of Kansas City, Missouri before becoming city manager for Ulysses, Kansas in 2008. Hall has served as Pittsburg city manager since 2012. Most recently, he served as president of the League of Kansas Municipalities.

Under Hall’s leadership, the City’s partnerships throughout the community have resulted in unprecedented growth, the city said in a press release, and Pittsburg’s diverse economy has seen over $500 million of investment in the last six years. Coordination with the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Pittsburg State University, businesses both large and small, and local leaders through the “Imagine Pittsburg” initiative has resulted in a community aligned to thrive through the pandemic and beyond, the release said, adding that the city is living up to its motto “Forward Together.”