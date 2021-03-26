Parks & Rec announces ‘Operation Egg Drop'

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department is on a mission to help the Easter Bunny distribute an Easter surprise to children within the Pittsburg city limits this year, the city has announced.

Children ages 2 to 10 years old can sign up for an Easter basket to be delivered the morning of April 3. Pre-registration by March 29 is required. Contact the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department at 620-231-8310 to register. Limit one basket per household.

The parks and recreation department would like to thank McDonald's and the Pittsburg Family YMCA for sponsoring this event, it said in a press release.