SEK Animal Advocates to host fundraiser

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Animal Advocates has announced a fundraiser set for Wednesday, March 31 at Buffalo Wild Wings in Pittsburg.

From 4 p.m. until close a percentage of all sales will go to help with medical costs to help rescue dogs get the vetting they need to be able to be adopted and in their forever homes.

Pawprints On The Heartland, Mesa Animal Clinic, Girard Animal Hospital and Pet Care and Surgery Center all work with SEK Animal Advocates to get the treatment and care these animals need, the organization said in a press release. Vetting consists of spay and neuter, vaccinations, wormer, flea and tick meds, and heartworm testing. Sometimes it goes beyond basic care: X–rays, treatment for heartworm positive dogs and others kinds of treatments add extra expenses.

SEK Animal Advocates is inviting the community to help support its fundraiser this Wednesday, and added in its press release that it would like to thank Buffalo Wild Wings for its support. Buffalo Wild Wings is located at the southwest corner of Broadway and 29th Street.

SEK Animal Advocates is a 501c3 non-profit and all donations are tax deductible. Direct donations to the group can be mailed to: SEK Animal Advocates, 308 N. Catalpa St., Pittsburg, KS 66762.