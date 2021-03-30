Crawford County Health Department to host vaccine clinics

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crawford County Health Department has announced plans for several COVID-19 vaccination clinics open to anyone 18 or older this week, including two times and locations on Wednesday and two more on Thursday.

The first Wednesday clinic is from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Lincoln Center in Pittsburg. Those who have made appointments already will have their vaccine reserved, the health department said in a press release, but if you want to be vaccinated but did not make an appointment, you may still attend.

The second Wednesday clinic is from noon to 6 p.m. at the Crawford County Fair Grounds in Girard. No appointment is needed. Vaccine will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The vaccine available at both Wednesday clinics is the Moderna vaccine.

On Thursday, there will be a vaccination clinic at the Crawford County Health Department from 10 a.m. to noon, and later in the day the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas will host a clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. across from the Lord's Diner in the Besse Hotel parking lot. The shot available at both Thursday clinics is the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For faster service, download the vaccine consent form from the Crawford County website and have it completed before you arrive. Visit crawfordcountykansas.org/health-department.html for more information.