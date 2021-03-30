Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Commissioner Tom Moody was not at the meeting.
- County health officials gave the commission a COVID-19 update, noting that only 14 new cases were identified in the county last week, which is much lower than in past months, and the overall local impact of the virus is currently low.
- They also noted that about a third of the county’s population has now been vaccinated, and that the county health department is hosting vaccination clinics for anyone 18 and older on Wednesday at Lincoln Center in Pittsburg from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at the county fairgrounds in Girard from noon to 6 p.m. Vaccinations will also be available from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the health department.
- Jessica Ripper, executive director of the Girard Area Chamber of Commerce, addressed the commission to discuss plans for the Girard Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 and the commission approved a COVID-19 mitigation plan for the Easter egg hunt.
- Commissioner Bruce Blair said he had received a request from the road and bridge department director in his district to buy a trailer to use for a county project instead of using a semi, which would cost an estimated $2,700. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson said he agreed it would be a worthwhile purchase and also requested a 10-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the road and bridge department.