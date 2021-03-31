PSU Jazz Ensemble to perform live virtual concert

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The PSU Jazz Ensemble will present a virtual live concert at 7:30 p.m. on April 12, to be broadcast online from the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University.

Patrons may watch at Facebook.com/bicknellcenter and at pittstate.tv. The band will wear special performance masks and bell covers and use distance seating.

Professor Bob Kehle, who directs the ensemble, promises it is a must see.

“They’ll be playing traditional jazz works as well as several new pieces and the concert will be one not to miss,” Kehle said. “This is a concert for everyone.”

The ensemble will include great jazz standards like George Gershwin’s “Love Is Here to Stay” and the classic Basie arrangement of “April in Paris.” Also included will be “Toni,” a work composed by one of the great jazz composers, Sammy Nestico, who died in January at age 97. Toni was written for the U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors.

The concert will include contemporary works, "Lost Words” by jazz trombonist Marshall Gilkes, and “First Circle,” a fusion work by Missouri composer/guitarist Pat Metheny.

Also featured on the concert will be retired music faculty member Russell Jones on a beautiful ballad titled “One More Dream.” This work was composed by the late LA film composer Patrick Williams, who performed with Jones while they were at Duke University.

Following the broadcast, the concert will be archived at pittstate.tv for viewing at any time.