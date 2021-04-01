Pittsburg and Girard high school students compete in bridge competition

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Thursday morning the Pitsco Idea Shop hosted a bridge competition for area high school students.

21 Pittsburg and Girard physics students created miniature bridges from small, thin pieces of wood, which were then tested to see how much weight they would hold by Pitsco Idea Shop Manager Bill Holden in a video that was livestreamed to the students.

The bridges varied in design and durability with some bridges being able to hold up to nearly 50 pounds. The bridges that could hold the most weight received gift cards and other prizes, but there was extra pressure for the Pittsburg High School students who were being graded on their bridges.

The kit used by students to build their bridges is made by Pitsco and is one of their more popular kits for classroom STEM projects.

Jordan Meier is a staff writer for the Morning Sun. She can be reached at jmeier@morningsun.net