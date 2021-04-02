Traffic stop leads to major drug bust

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A local woman was arrested Thursday on multiple charges for alleged possession of various drugs — including two pounds of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $70,000.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a Pittsburg police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 block of North Rouse Street. Although the traffic stop was conducted for traffic violations, according to a Pittsburg Police Department press release, narcotics investigators assisted with the stop.

“The Pittsburg Police Department’s K-9 Officer deployed his Police Service dog, which indicated to the presence of illegal substances within the vehicle,” according to the release. “A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in several illegal substances being seized. Marijuana, over 100 oxycodone pills, and approximately two pounds of methamphetamine was located during the traffic stop.”

The driver, Amy Jo Fontaine, 51, of Pittsburg, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was arrested for felony possession of narcotics, felony distribution of narcotics, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony distribution of certain stimulants, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Fontaine was transported to the Crawford County Jail, where she was being held Friday afternoon in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, the PPD noted in its release. Anyone with information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the police department at 620-231-1700, or at the automate tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.