Little Balkans Days Festival seeking vendors

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Applications for vendors are now open for the Little Balkans Days Festival over Labor Day Weekend.

The annual festival pays homage to the region’s diverse immigrant heritage and blends family entertainment, art, crafts, food, music and more, the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau noted in a press release Monday.

Antiques, artisans with handmade crafts, and food vendors are being sought for Pickin’ In The Park, a one-day arts and crafts fair, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 4. Other types of vendors accepted as well.

The event will be held at Lincoln Park, 813 Memorial Drive in Pittsburg. Vendors may set up Friday, Sept. 3 at 3 p.m. or Saturday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 a.m., but they must be set up no later than 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4. The event ends at 5 p.m.

Rent has been reduced by 50 percent for 2021. 15’x10’ booths are $25 and 30’x10’ booths are $45. Electricity is an additional $10. 11’x12’ covered shelter house with electricity is $40.

To obtain your application visit www.LittleBalkansFestival.com/vendors. Printed applications and payment can be mailed to PO Box 1933, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Vendors with questions or needing additional information should contact Edra Meyer at 620-231-7561 or littlebalkansdays@gmail.com.

For further information about Little Balkans Days, visit LittleBalkansFestival.com or Facebook.com/LittleBalkansDays.