Two arrested for fleeing Pittsburg police in separate incidents

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Two local men were arrested Sunday in separate incidents in which they allegedly fled from Pittsburg police officers who attempted to pull them over.

The first incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m., when a police officer attempted to stop a Dodge Ram pickup in the 200 block of North Rouse Street for an observed moving violation, according to a Pittsburg Police Department press release.

The vehicle allegedly failed to yield and began to flee by pulling through the Whistle Stop Car Wash at 316 N. Rouse St. and the parking lot of the Snak Atak gas station at 1101 E. 4th St. The pickup then allegedly continued back onto 4th and then onto Rouse, where it began to head southbound to 2nd Street, where it turned left and then right on Fairview Street, then turned left on 1st Street and continued east to Water Street, until it finally came to a stop in the 100 block of Water Street.

The driver of the pickup, identified as Derek Koehn, 31, of Pittsburg, was taken into custody without further incident and arrested for felony fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, misdemeanor driving while suspended, and other related traffic violations. He was taken to the Crawford County Jail and was being held Monday afternoon in lieu of a $3,000 bond.

Later that afternoon, at approximately 5 p.m., another Pittsburg police officer attempted a traffic stop for an observed moving violation on a red Mazda passenger car in the 500 block of West 4th Street. The Mazda allegedly failed to yield and began to flee, heading westbound to Chestnut Street, where it began traveling northbound. The Mazda then allegedly pulled down the north alleyway of the 700 block of West 4th Street, to 4th Street Circle, where it pulled into the driveway of the residence located at 24 4th St. Circle.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Ryan Mitchell, 18, of Pittsburg, was taken into custody without further incident. Two female passengers were detained and later released. Mitchell was searched and items believed to be illegal drugs and related contraband were found on his person, according to the release.

Mitchell was arrested for felony fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, misdemeanor operation of a motor vehicle without a valid diver’s license, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, other related traffic violations, and for a probation violation warrant issued by the Crawford County District Court. Mitchell was being held Monday on a $25,000 bond.

Investigations into these incidents are ongoing at this time. Anyone with information related to these incidents or other crimes is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.