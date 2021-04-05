Woman found dead in burning house in rural Crawford County

Staff Reports

news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — First responders to an early morning structure fire in rural Crawford County on Sunday found a woman dead in a burning house east of Franklin.

At approximately 3:41 a.m. Sunday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a house fire at 143 S. 250th St. Sheriff’s deputies, Emergency Medical Services and firefighters responded to the fire.

While extinguishing the fire, an adult female victim was found deceased in the residence, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office were contacted and responded to the scene. Fire departments that responded included Arma, Frontenac, and Baker Township.

The body was transported to Kansas City for autopsy to determine the cause of the death. The cause of the fire had not yet been determined as of Sunday, the sheriff’s office said. In an update to its release, the sheriff’s office said Sunday that the name of the victim will be released upon positive identification of the body.

On Monday morning, Sheriff Danny Smith said he had “no idea” when the body will be positively identified, adding that there was a backlog of bodies waiting to be autopsied.

“They had a busy weekend,” Smith said. “It was a holiday weekend.” Sunday, April 4 was Easter.

Smith also said Monday he had no further update on the cause of the fire, which is still under investigation, and could not say how long it might take to determine the cause.