Sen. Moran congrats local student set to attend Naval Academy

PITTSBURG, Kan. — On Tuesday at a speaking event at Ascension Via Christi, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) congratulated Pittsburg High School senior Joesph Lee for his acceptance into the U.S. Naval Academy, one of the most prestigious and challenging colleges to gain acceptance to in the country.

“One of the joys of my job, there are a few things that are less appealing sometimes, but one of the joys of my job is the opportunity to nominate young men and women to attend one of the [armed forces] academies,” Moran said. “One of your own has not only been nominated by me, but accepted by the Naval Acadamy.”

Applicants to the Naval Academy, as well as the other armed forces schools, must receive a nomination from one of their home state’s senators. Moran said he was glad to nominate Lee based on his academic achievements as well as his character and integrity. Lee said he has been dreaming of attending the Naval Academy for years and is excited to get to go.

“I’m really grateful for this opportunity and for Senator Moran’s nomination,” Lee said. “It's been a dream of mine for about three years now. It was a long process with the medical clearance, the physical exam, getting a nomination, passing the review board at the actual school, so a lot of components to actually get admitted, but my dream is becoming a reality thanks to Senator Moran and my community here, so I’m ecstatic to be able to attend.”

Lee hopes to study biology, biochemistry, or biochemistry and dreams of becoming a doctor, while also serving in the U.S. Navy, which is required of attendees of the Naval Academy.

“This community should be very proud of one of its own,” Moran said.

Moran nominates a handful of Kansas students each year to the armed forces academies out of hundreds that apply, but a nomination does not guarantee acceptance. Only eight out of every hundred applicants are accepted into the Naval Academy.

“What Joesph has accomplished is significant,” Moran said, “and it doesn’t happen very often.”

