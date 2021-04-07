Five things to know from this week’s Frontenac City Council meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Local resident Jim Barone spoke during citizens’ comments to voice concerns about the recent closure of the city’s burn site. City officials told Barone the closure was temporary and necessary due to the large amount of tree limbs and other debris at the burn pile. Later in the meeting they discussed related issues further, including the difficulty of catching non-residents using the burn site and people dumping trash and other items besides tree limbs at the burn site.
- Carey Spoon, planning and development consultant with the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission, attended the meeting to finalize a grant that provided COVID-19 relief funding to qualifying local businesses that applied for it. Following a public hearing, the council approved the grant.
- Following a second public hearing, the council voted to establish a Community Improvement District at 1007 S. US-69, just north of the intersection of US-69 and McKay Street. A representative for the developer of the property attended the hearing and said the developer is negotiating a long-term lease with Harbor Freight Tools for the property.
- The council voted to approve a resolution declaring an environmental nuisance at 4021 Mt. Carmel Rd.
- The council had a 15-minute executive session with the mayor, city attorney, city administrator, city clerk and police chief to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to a police department employee. The council did not take any action following the executive session.