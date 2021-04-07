J&J vaccine available at all CHCSEK clinics by appointment

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is now available by appointment at all Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas locations, CHCSEK said in a press release Wednesday.

Currently, the vaccine is recommended for people ages 18 and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine offers two unique advantages, the release said. It is a single dose rather than the currently required two doses for Pfizer and Moderna. The single dose requires less of a time commitment and inconvenience than a two-dose regimen, and also eliminates the logistical difficulties of scheduling second doses.

To schedule a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination, go to the website chcsek.org, click the COVID Vaccination Form button and complete the form. After selecting the "first dose" button, there is an option to select Johnson & Johnson or Moderna. CHCSEK representatives will contact the recipients to schedule a date for their vaccinations.

For those without web access, CHCSEK has a toll-free number, 866-888-8650, and a second number for Spanish speakers, 620-240-8940, to make vaccination appointments.

Various CHCSEK Johnson & Johnson pop-up clinics will also be posted on the CHCSEK Facebook page.

As with all COVID-19 vaccines, there is no out-of-pocket costs to vaccine recipients, the release said.