Big Brutus to host Big Iron Overland Rally

The Big Brutus National Historic Site will host the Big Iron Overland Rally from May 14 to 16, 2021. The three-day camp out and concert experience at the West Mineral, Kansas historic landmark will have activities for family fun, live music, food, and vendor exhibits, according to a press release.

The event is an opportunity for locals to learn about this relatively new form of camping. Overlanding is best described as camping in remote areas, off-grid, without the need to hook up to utilities, according to the release. At the most extreme, it can include the use of specially outfitted vehicles.

The concept exploded in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing a way for families to escape to areas where they could safely distance themselves from other campers while exploring and enjoying the country.

For the May 14 to 16 event, performers include the Adam Johnston Band and the Dirty Strings. Vendors include premium overland camping and adventure motorcycling, off-road vehicle parts, power sports equipment, competitive outdoor sports equipment, kayaking, hiking, survival amenities, live product demonstrations, truck accessories, and more.

The event is hosted by Midwest Overlanding and Off-Road Expo (MOORE), and Big Brutus, Inc., the 16-story electric shovel that is on the National Register of Historic Places. Surrounded by the Mined Land Wildlife Areas, which were once mined for coal and are now used for recreational use, Big Brutus also happens to be centrally located between two favorite locations of overlanding enthusiasts: the Flint Hills and the Ozark Mountains.

For more information including the full list of performers, visit www.BigIronOverlandRally.com.