CHCSEK, Meadowbrook Mall to host walk-up Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic April 13

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Pittsburg’s Meadowbrook Mall using Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic will be located at the south end of the mall, and no appointment necessary.

Currently, the vaccine is approved for people age 18 and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine offers unique advantages in that it is a single dose rather than the currently required two doses for Pfizer and Moderna. The single dose requires less of a time commitment and inconvenience than a two-dose regimen, and also eliminates the logistical difficulties of scheduling second doses.

Individuals can also request a vaccine appointment on the CHC/SEK website chcsek.org. Click the COVID Vaccination Form button and complete the form. After selecting the "first dose" button, there is an option to select Johnson & Johnson or Moderna. CHC/SEK representatives will contact the recipients to schedule a date for the vaccine.

For those without web access, the health center has a toll-free number, 866-888-8650 and a second number for Spanish-speakers 620-240-8940 to make vaccination appointments.

As with all COVID-19 vaccines, there is no out-of-pocket costs to vaccine recipients.