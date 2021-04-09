Cherokee County home invasion suspects arrested in Pittsburg

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Three suspects in a rural Cherokee County home invasion were arrested this week in Pittsburg following an investigation of the Monday evening incident.

Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the rural northeast part of the county Monday evening, according to a press release, after the homeowner reported being assaulted during a home invasion.

The investigation led deputies to a Pittsburg residence where, with assistance from Crawford County authorities, three suspects were taken into custody and evidence from the crime scene was recovered, according to the release.

Miles Marsh, 51, and Bryce Pope, 19, both of Weir, along with Sahra Dawn Uber, 39, of Pittsburg, were arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Jail.

All three suspects were being held this week in lieu of $58,000 bond on allegations of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, interference with law enforcement, theft and criminal damage to property.

Additional details about the home invasion or the motive for it were not included in the release. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment by press time.