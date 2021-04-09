Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports
news@morningsun.net
- County Clerk Don Pyle presented the March 2021 County Clerks report. The commission unanimously approved the report.
- Crawford County Public Health Officer Tim Stebbins updated the committee on COVID-19 case numbers. Stebbins said the county has had 18 news cases this week, which is on track with the numbers from the last four weeks.
- Stebbins and Deputy Health Officer Teddi Van Kam announced to the committee that 15,000 Crawford County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, bringing the county close to 50 percent vaccinated. Stebbins also discussed with the commission the Health Department’s efforts to vaccinate interested 16- and 17-year-olds with the Pfizer vaccine.
- The commission along with County Counselor Jim Emerson discussed the results of the tax sale the county recently held. Emerson announced that several other tax sales will be happening later in the year.
- The commission went into a 10-minute executive session to discuss nuisance issues within the county. No motions or action was taken following the session.