Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
  1. The commission approved the quarterly drawdown for Safehouse Crisis Center. 
  2. The commissioners discussed the county’s tire collection and disposal efforts after Commissioner Bruce Blair brought up the topic. 
  3. Blair and Commissioner Tom Moody each requested 10-minute executive sessions to discuss non-elected personnel matters, related to the county health department and to county vehicles, respectively. Moody later said he wanted to postpone the executive session he requested until Friday. 
  4. Blair also gave the commission an update on the county’s efforts to replace several hundred stop signs, which he said have been going well. 
  5. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson brought up the possibility of getting a $25,000 grant from the nonprofit Sunflower Foundation to conduct a health system assessment for the county. 