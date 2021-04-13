Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- The commission approved the quarterly drawdown for Safehouse Crisis Center.
- The commissioners discussed the county’s tire collection and disposal efforts after Commissioner Bruce Blair brought up the topic.
- Blair and Commissioner Tom Moody each requested 10-minute executive sessions to discuss non-elected personnel matters, related to the county health department and to county vehicles, respectively. Moody later said he wanted to postpone the executive session he requested until Friday.
- Blair also gave the commission an update on the county’s efforts to replace several hundred stop signs, which he said have been going well.
- Commissioner Jeremy Johnson brought up the possibility of getting a $25,000 grant from the nonprofit Sunflower Foundation to conduct a health system assessment for the county.