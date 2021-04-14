5 Things To Know: Pittsburg City Commission
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Representatives from Evergy spoke during public input to discuss transmission and distribution line work that will be starting in the Pittsburg area this year and continuing through next year.
- The commission approved the request submitted by E & J Investments of Pittsburg to change the zoning of the property located on the north side of the 1900 Block of East Centennial from R-1A, Single Family Residential, to CP-2, Planned General Commercial and RP-3, Planned Medium Density, to allow for a residential and commercial development.
- The commission also approved the preliminary plat submitted by E & J Investments for that same property, as well as one submitted by 3P Development Group, LLC of Bryant, Arkansas, for the property located between the 1600 and 1700 blocks on the south side of East 4th Street, as recommended by the Planning Commission/Board of Zoning Appeals.
- The commission approved a staff recommendation to award the bid for the Georgia Street Channels and Culvert Project to the low bidder, Heck & Wicker, Inc., of Parsons, based on their total combined bid of $444,488.92. Work is expected to begin on the Georgia Street improvements in June.
- The commissioners had a 15-minute executive session for preliminary discussion of potential acquisition of real estate.