Five things to know from this week’s USD 250 Board of Education Meeting
- The board announced its official plan to move roughly 24 families from the incoming kindergarten and first-grade classes at Westside Elementary to Meadowlark Elementary to combat overcrowding at Westside.
- The board approved the “classified handbook” for next school year. The handbook was discussed at a previous meeting and the vote was unanimous.
- The board elected to not change its policy on face masks for the time being, arguing that the policy had allowed the district to have seated learning the whole year and they saw no reason to change it at this time.
- The board renewed several agreements and memberships including its comprehensive liability insurance for the next school year, its membership in the Kansas Association of School Boards and its membership in the KASB Legal Assistance Fund.
- The board held four lengthy executive sessions for discussion of personnel matters, negotiations, matters relating to a student and confidential data relating to financial affairs.