Police: Two arrested for meth after fleeing in stolen car

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Two local residents were arrested Wednesday morning for multiple charges including felony possession of methamphetamine after allegedly fleeing from police in a stolen car that caught on fire after they crashed it.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, a police officer attempted to stop a spray-painted Ford Fusion in the 200 block of East 24th Terrace for a moving violation, according to a Pittsburg Police Department press release.

The vehicle allegedly failed to yield and led the officer on a pursuit to North Joplin Street, then to East 20th Street, where it headed south down an alley.

The vehicle continued to flee down alleys, according to the release, until it crashed into a fence and pole in the east alley in the 1600 block of North Joplin Street. That’s when the vehicle began to smoke and — after the driver and passenger got out and briefly attempted to continue to flee on foot — caught on fire.

The Pittsburg Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. After being apprehended, the driver of the vehicle was identified as John Robertson, 29, of Pittsburg, according to the release, and the passenger was identified as Kaitlyn McMurry, 22, also of Pittsburg.

The vehicle was identified as having been reported stolen out of rural Crawford County on April 11. Items believed to be methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia were found in a search of the vehicle, according to the release.

Robertson was arrested for felony possession of stolen property, felony flee and elude, no valid driver’s license, and a warrant out of the City of Frontenac. McMurry was arrested for four warrants, including a City of Pittsburg warrant, two Crawford County probation violation warrants and an Allen County felony warrant. Both were arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and were transported to the Crawford County Jail.

Robertson was being held Thursday in lieu of a $3,435 bond. McMurry — whose past arrests include, among others, one in early 2020 when she was found hiding between the floorboards of the attic of a house in Mulberry following a nine-hour standoff with authorities — was being held without bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, the PPD noted in its release. Anyone with information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the police department at 620-231-1700 or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.