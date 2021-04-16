Family of murder victim plans balloon release

Courtesy of the Parsons Sun / news@morningsun.net

The family of a man murdered in Parsons nearly three years ago is planning a balloon release in downtown Topeka Saturday to commemorate the man’s birthday.

Tyjuan Maurice Campbell, raised in Topeka but living in Pittsburg at the time, was found dead on June 20, 2018, in an apartment at Mendota Creek Apartments in Parsons.

Police were called late that afternoon to 2612 Kimball on a report of a dead man in the apartment. Police found Campbell, 21, inside. An autopsy determined his death a homicide. The Parsons police chief at the time said Campbell died of a gunshot wound. He said more than one round had been fired.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been working with Parsons police since then but updates have been few in the months and years since other than to say the case was still under investigation, which the family says has been frustrating.

Getting an audience with the attorney general’s office, which will prosecute the case, has been difficult at times, they say. This is in part because of the workload of the prosecutors in the office. But the family still feels the loss of their son, brother and father, Campbell’s mother has said, and Campbell’s life matters to them and will not be forgotten, nor will his murder.

To honor Campbell’s memory, the family has planned a balloon release on Saturday. The release will take place at 2:30 p.m. outside the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, 120 S.W. 10th in Topeka.

Campbell would have been 24 on Friday, April 16. His family planned to have the release on his birthday but work schedules would not allow that so it was moved to Saturday.