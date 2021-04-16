Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports
news@morningsun.net
- The county commission received an update from county health officials about the number of COVID-19 cases. County Public Health Officer Dr. Tim Stebbins said the county had 18 new cases this week as of Friday morning, which is a slight increase from previous weeks.
- The commission, along with County Counselor Jim Emerson, discussed important steps the county will need to take once money from the American Rescue Plan—the recently passed COVID-19 stimulus package—starts being dealt out. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson said the county and surrounding cities could expect nearly $15 million in funding from the package.
- Commissioner Bruce Blair asked that the county put out an announcement to be careful on portions of 140th Street, which he said is set to be repaired in the coming weeks.
- Johnson told the commission that after meeting with State Treasurer Lynn Rogers, he had learned that the county has a number of unclaimed properties with the state amounting to a couple thousand dollars.
- The commission announced they will be attending the Southeast Kansas Regional County Officials meeting on April 22.