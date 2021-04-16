Pittsburg police to host Prescription Drug Take Back Day site

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Next Saturday, April 24, the Pittsburg Police Department will host a site location for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering citizens an opportunity to dispose of potentially dangerous, unused, expired or otherwise unwanted prescription medications.

This will be the DEA’s 20th Take Back Day. At its last Take Back Day in October, with opioid overdose deaths increasing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the DEA collected a record-high amount of medications, with the public turning in nearly 500 tons of unwanted prescription drugs nationwide, according to a Pittsburg Police Department press release. In Pittsburg, police assisted with the collection of 110 pounds of medication last October.

The PPD emphasized in its release that sharps or needles, injectors and aerosol containers (inhalers) should be kept separate from other prescription medications, as they need to be disposed of separately.

Anyone wanting to dispose of unwanted prescription medication is encouraged to bring it to the Pittsburg Police Department, located at 201 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Saturday, April 24. This service is free of charges and individuals can remain anonymous, the police department said in its release. For more information about this service or other hosting sites, visit DEATakeBack.com.