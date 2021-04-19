Two injured in wrecks over the weekend

Staff Reports

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Two people were injured in car accidents in Pittsburg over the weekend, according to information from the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Pittsburg Police Department.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Pittsburg police and firefighters and Crawford County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the intersection of Stillwell Street and Centennial Drive in response to a single-vehicle accident, according to a police press release.

John Coleman, 58, of Pittsburg was heading westbound on Centennial when the 2010 Dodge Avenger he was driving “crossed the center line, struck a telephone pole, and rolled, ending up on its roof,” according to the release. “Coleman was transported by Crawford County EMS.”

Pittsburg Deputy Police Chief Ben Henderson said Monday that he had no update on Coleman’s condition.

In a separate accident that occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, Raymond Godsy, 53, of Aurora, Missouri, was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg for treatment of suspected minor injuries after he rear-ended a 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by Sarah Falkin, 31, of Pittsburg, according to the KHP.

Falkin, who had been heading northbound on US-69 near Pittsburg’s southern city limits, was stopped in traffic waiting to turn left onto 530th Avenue, when Godsy, who was following Falkin too close in the 1991 Chevy Silverado he was driving, failed to slow down and rear-ended her, according to the KHP.

Falkin had no apparent injuries. Both drivers in the Sunday accident were wearing their seatbelts.