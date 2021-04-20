Arma man convicted of 2nd-degree murder

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

An Arma man has been convicted of second-degree murder of his wife in 2019 and aggravated battery against a second woman, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday in a press release.

Jeremy Delmarco, 34, of Arma, entered no contest pleas in Crawford County District Court for the Feb. 4, 2019, death of his wife, Brandy Delmarco, 37, and aggravated battery for stabbing another woman. Both crimes took place in Arma. The pleas were accepted by Crawford County District Judge M. Jennifer Brunetti. Sentencing was set for June 30, the release said.

Tuesday’s hearing took place through video conference at the agreement of all parties.

The case was investigated by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, according to the release. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme of Schmidt’s office.