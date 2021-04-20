CHCSEK to host Pfizer vaccine clinic on April 25

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — People aged 16 and older can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with parental consent through Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, CHCSEK said in a press release Tuesday.

CHCSEK will host a Pfizer vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, at 924 N Broadway. The clinic will be by appointment only. This is a two-dose vaccine that is given 21 days apart.

Individuals can request a vaccine appointment on the CHCSEK website, chcsek.org. Click the COVID Vaccine Request button. After selecting the "first dose" button, there is an option to select the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. CHCSEK representatives will contact the recipients to schedule a date for the vaccine.

For those without web access, the health center has a toll-free number, 866-888-8650, and a second number for Spanish-speakers, 620-240-8940, to make vaccination appointments.

As with all COVID-19 vaccines, there is no out-of-pocket costs to vaccine recipients, CHCSEK said in its release.