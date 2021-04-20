Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Commissioner Jeremy Johnson made a motion at the start of the meeting, which the council approved, for a 15-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to county vehicles with County Attorney Reina Probert.
- Later in the meeting Johnson brought up the idea of setting up a system to do a better job keeping track of the condition of county vehicles and equipment to know when replacements will be needed, which the other commissioners said was a good idea.
- County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 15-minute executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to the county’s landfill agreement, and Commissioner Bruce Blair requested one for 10 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the road and bridge department.
- Crawford County Fire District No. 1 Treasurer Rick Wilson asked the commission for permission to proceed with a building project to make improvements to the department’s south fire station, which the commission granted.
- County Clerk Don Pyle brought up the Southeast Kansas Regional County Officials Meeting on Thursday, which the commissioners have said they will attend, and told the commissioners how to find the meeting location in Yates Center.